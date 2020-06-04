More COVID-19 cases reported at Kazakhstan's Tengiz oil, gas field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 4

A total of 30 more coronavirus cases have been confirmed among the staff of Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil and gas field, bringing a total to 1,006 people, Trend reports with reference to the Operative Headquarters of Atyrau region.

The report said that these cases were detected as a result of a screening.

One more coronavirus-related death was also reported at the field, bringing the total number of deaths among Tengiz staff to two.

On May 20, 2020 Kazakhstan’s Chief Sanitary Doctor Aizhan Yesmagambetova said that operations at TCO-operated Tengiz oil and gas field may be suspended if number COVID-19 cases among field’s staff continues to increase.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 12,067 cases. This includes 6,240 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 48 patients who passed away.

