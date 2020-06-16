Kazakhstan confirms 7 more coronavirus deaths, total at 88

Seven more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Two patients born in 1945 and 1974 died in Turkestan region, a woman born in 1932 and a man born in 1941 in West Kazakhstan, two men born in 1949 and 1939 in Karaganda region, a patient born in 1965 in Almaty succumbed to COVID-19 bringing the country’s death toll to 88.