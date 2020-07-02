1,509 coronavirus cases detected over past 24 hrs in Kazakhstan

1,509 new coronavirus cases were detected over the past 24 hours in Kazakhstan, including 981 without any symptoms, Telegram Channel of coronavirus2020.kz reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

81/40 cases were revealed in Nur-Sultan, 195/100 in Almaty, 43/18 in Shymkent, 52/42 in Aktobe region, 111/95 in Almaty region, 287/210 in Atyrau region, 111/52 in East Kazakhstan, 45/34 in Zhambyl region, 112/72 in West Kazakhstan, 97/51 in Karaganda region, 11/4 in Kostanay 11/4, 105/82 in Kyzylorda region, 83/77 in Mangistau region, 59/20 in Pavlodar region, 28/20 in North Kazakhstan, 26/14 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of coronavirus-positive cases rose to 42,574.

