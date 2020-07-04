Kazakhstan confirms 1,644 new coronavirus cases over past 24 hours
As of July 3, 644 new coronavirus cases were detected over past 24 hours, including 1,072 without any symptoms, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
71/34 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 114/52 in Almaty, 101/54 in Shymkent, 42/39 in Akmola region, 41/32 in Aktobe region, 117/93 in Almaty, 377/325 in Atyrau region, 152/81 in East Kazakhstan, 82/66 in Zhambyl region, 110/35 in West Kazakhstan, 76/48 in Karaganda region, 52/37 in Kostanay region, 37/23 in Kyzylorda region, 114/105 in Mangistau region, 68/15 in Pavlodar region, 19/11 in North Kazakhstan, 71/22 in Turkestan region.
As a result the number of infections rose to 45,719.
