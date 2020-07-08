Number of COVID-19 recoveries rises in Kazakhstan

630 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been recorded in Akmola region – 201. 54 patients have recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 22 in Almaty city, 4 in Shymkent city, 8 in West Kazakhstan region, 7 in East Kazakhstan region, 93 in North Kazakhstan region, 4 in Mangistau region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 49 in Karaganda region, 91 in Kyzylorda region, 68 in Aktobe region, 13 in Zhambyl region, and 15 in Kostanay region.

The total number of people released from quarantine after full recovery from COVID-19 has climbed to 16,928 in Kazakhstan. So far the novel virus has claimed 264 lives in the country.