Almaty to introduce restrictions on visits to national parks amid worsening COVID-19 situation

Entry into the national parks, except for restricted access on foot or by bike, is to be banned in Almaty city starting July 14, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

According to the city administration, the decision to ban the entry into the national parks, popular tourist and mountainous spots, including Medeu, Butakovka, Alma-Arasan, and more, starting July 14 and until the end of the quarantine measures came as a result of the worsening epidemic situation as well as part of the efforts to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

It is said it is possible to access on foot or by bike only on weekdays upon condition the following rules are observed: it is not allowed to bring foods, expect for drinks, as well as have picnics; groups of up to 3 people are not allowed; the visitors should follow the sanitary and social distancing rules as well as wear face masks. The parks are said to be closed on weekends.