COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kazakhstan, total at 73,468

1,630 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan as of 11:59 pm July 20, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Of 1,630, 745 cases are asymptomatic.

Almaty city has detected the biggest number of new COVID-19 cases – 251, including 113 symptom-free cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has reported the second biggest number of new cases – 248, including 134 symptom-free cases. 27 new cases (17 asymptomatic) have been registered in Shymkent city, 53 (27) in Akmola region, 17 (10) in Aktobe region, 54 (41) in Almaty region, 96 (53) in Atyrau region, 163 (92) in East Kazakhstan region, 61 (37) in Zhambyl region, 103 (47) in West Kazakhstan region, 168 (77) in Karaganda region, 57 (26) in Kostanay region, 119 (32) in Kyzylorda region, 54 (14) in Mangistau region, 67 (12) in Pavlodar region, 72 (2) in North Kazakhstan region, and 20 (11) in Turkestan region.

The number of the coronavirus cases has totaled 73,468 in Kazakhstan.