Kazakhstan reports 1,526 new coronavirus cases, 84, 648 in total

Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,526 cases of coronavirus infection including 656 symptom-free cases, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic): Nur-Sultan city - 250/82, Almaty city - 221/122, Shymkent city - 253/110, Akmola region - 52/23, Aktobe region - 11/3, Almaty region - 85/47, Atyrau region - 65/46, East Kazakhstan region - 179/69 Zhambyl region - 51/31, West Kazakhstan region - 86/48, Karaganda region - 118/41, Kostanay region - 63/42, Kyzylorda region - 69/31, Mangistau region - 44/7, Pavlodar region - 57/23, North Kazakhstan region - 70/6, Turkestan region - 48/27.

To date, 84,648 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.