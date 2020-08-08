Official: Epidemiological situation in Georgia is manageable and under control

Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health claims that the epidemiological situation in Georgia is manageable and under control, Trend reports via 1tv.

According to Gamkrelidze, opening of air space is an increased risk, though passengers returned from abroad are subjected to control.

“We have several cases of infections every day and the new cases are mainly connected to incoming passengers and are truck drivers. There are some regular flights appointed, Georgians are returning. However, quarantine and self-isolation mechanisms are still functioning,” Gamkrelidze said.

Head of National Center for Diseases Control said that the air movement is opened for the so-called ‘safe green countries’ where epidemiological situation is under control. The passengers have to follow certain guidelines set in the country. They are transferred to quarantine zones or self-isolation.

Georgia reported 3 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected people to 1216, according to National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health.

Two more patients recovered from the novel virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients up to 996.