Kazakhstan confirms 103,033 coronavirus cases since Mar 13

«According to official data Kazakhstan confirmed 103,033 coronavirus cases since March 13, 87,777 recovered. Unfortunately 1,415 people died,» an official representative of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry, Bagdat Kozhakhmetov, said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

For the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,219 new coronavirus cases. 18,841, including 99 children, receive treatment. 3,279 are staying at hospitals, 15, 562 receive outpatient treatment.