WHO: Kazakhstan putting every effort to prevent COVID-19 spread

Kazakhstan has demonstrated that its proactive approach to mitigate the impact of COVID-related crisis has allowed the country to effectively respond to this outbreak, Head of the WHO Country Office in Kazakhstan Caroline Clarinval told Trend.

Clarinval said that in the context of COVID-battle, Kazakh authorities are treading a careful path through uncertain territory.

“The challenge is balancing the economic necessity of “re-opening” with the continued public health risk posed by COVID-19. There’s also a social and psychological management gambit at play: people need to feel that there’s progress,” she said.

In general, Clarinval noted, the situation in Kazakhstan gradually stabilizes.

She added that it is perhaps too early to say Kazakhstan has “flattened the curve,” but given the concentration of cases and the country’s vast geography, some regions will arguably be able to move forward sooner than others.

Talking WHO recommendations to curb COVID-19 spread, Clarinval said that WHO’s guidelines recommend that steps to adjust or shift public health measures be implemented at the lowest administrative level.

“That means measures should be shifted according to the specific setting, and based on specific epidemiological criteria, public health and health service capacity and on the acceptability and feasibility at the local community level,” she said.

Furthermore, Clarinval noted that the need to implement WHO advices on the complex public health measures.

“Quarantine alone cannot effectively resolve the situation, it is advised to adhere to the essential principles which prevent COVID-19 spreading, such as hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, physical distancing and so on,” she said.

The head of the WHO country office emphasized that responding to a disease outbreak requires a collective effort.

“On the one side, Kazakh ministry of health plays a critical role. At the moment, the ministry is putting every effort they can to treat patients and prevent further spread of the disease. But this is a complicated task. Responding to a disease outbreak such as COVID-19 requires the interplay of all different components. It also requires a strong sense of solidarity because it's only collectively that we can respond to the current disease outbreak of the COVID-19 appropriately,” she said.

“On the other hand, each of us has a role to play in determining the future of this pandemic. It is vital that everyone continues to follow the basic hygienic measures (clean hands with soap and water or sanitizer and follow respiratory etiquette) and keep at least 1-meter distance from others where possible. In areas with widespread transmission, WHO advises the wearing of masks where physical distancing cannot be maintained. This new 'normal' has become our reality,” she added.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 103,300 cases. This includes 84,445 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 1,415 patients who passed away.

