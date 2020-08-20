Kazakhstan recorded 244 new COVID-19 cases in past day

Kazakhstan 20 August 2020 08:41 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan recorded 244 new COVID-19 cases in past day

244 new COVID-19 cases, including 110 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The new COVID-19 cases as well as asymptomatic cases by city/region as follows: 38/8 in Nur-Sultan city, 24/8 in Almaty city, 17/10 in Akmola region, 6/5 in Aktobe region, 4/1 in Almaty region, 20/20 in Atyrau region, 27/4 in East Kazakhstan region, 8/7 in Zhambyl region, 18/10 in West Kazakhstan region, 25/10 in Karaganda region, 13/4 in Kostanay region, 1/1 in Kyzylorda region, 7/7 in Mangistau region, 3/1 – in Pavlodar region, 16/5 in North Kazakhstan region, and 17/ in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 103,815.

