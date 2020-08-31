Kazakhstan added 111 new COVID-19 cases over past day

Kazakhstan 31 August 2020 07:33 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan added 111 new COVID-19 cases over past day

111 new COVID-19 cases, including 51 asymptomatic ones, have been reported across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The new COVID-19 cases as well as asymptomatic cases by city/region as follows: 3/2 in Nur-Sultan city, 12/5 in Almaty city, 6/2 in Akmola region, 1/1 in Aktobe region, 2/2 in Almaty region, 11/8 in Atyrau region, 20/4 in East Kazakhstan region, 2/2 in Zhambyl region, 5/2 in West Kazakhstan region, 19/13 in Karaganda region, 8/0 in Kostanay region, 6/0 – in Pavlodar region, 11/6 in North Kazakhstan region, and 5/4 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 105,795.

