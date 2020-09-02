ADB ships personal protective equipment to Kazakhstan to support its COVID-19 battle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Asian Development Bank (ADB) delivered first two consignments of personal protective equipment (PPE) to Kazakhstan, under a $1 million grant allocated to help the country fight the COVID-19, Trend reports with reference to ADB.

The equipment includes coveralls, googles and respirators to help protect frontline healthcare workers and strengthen infection prevention and control. The grant is drawn from ADB’s technical assistance – Regional Support to Address the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 and Potential Outbreaks of Other Communicable Diseases.

This technical assistance grant follows a $1 billion assistance package approved by ADB on 25 June under its COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) Program to help the Government of Kazakhstan mitigate the health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic. ADB has also partnered with the United Nations Development Program to improve the country’s medical waste management system.

ADB will continue working with the government of Kazakhstan and other development partners to mobilize additional resources to strengthen the country’s capacity to further respond to COVID-19.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

---

