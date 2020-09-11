Kazakhstan reports new cases, total at 106,661

77 new COVID-19 infections have been reported across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The new COVID-19 cases by city/region are as follows: 8 in Nur-Sultan city, 9 in Almaty city, 3 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 4 in Almaty region, 6 in Atyrau region, 18 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in Zhambyl region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 7 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 4 in Pavlodar region, 4 in North Kazakhstan region, and 4 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 106,661.