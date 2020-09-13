Kazakhstan, China ready to deepen strategic partnership, fight COVID-19
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, interaction within the framework of international and regional organizations as well as coordination of actions to curb the COVID-19 spread.
Latest
Restrictions remain in force during quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region
Ali Bakeer: Trying to strategically alter demographics of Nagorno-Karabakh region is crime against humanity
Georgian expert: Resettlement of Armenians from other countries to occupied territories - contrary to international law
Peter Tase: EU should take immediate actions against Armenia’s illegal settlement policy in Nagorno-Karabakh