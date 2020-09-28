Kazakhstan and Sweden reaffirm readiness to further strengthen coop in culture, education
Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde held a telephone conversation, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The Kazakh FM congratulated his counterpart on forthcoming Sweden’s OSCE Chairmanship and expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to share OSCE Chairmanship experience. In her turn, the Swedish FM expressed readiness to discuss the agenda of the OSCE events ahead.
The parties expressed readiness for active cooperation within the new enhanced partnership and cooperation agreement between Kazakhstan and EU. They also confirmed readiness to further strengthen cooperation in education, culture.
Latest
Georgian expert: Underestimation of Nagorno-Karabakh issue can lead to most dangerous consequences for Armenia
Russian Security Council’s deputy chairman calls for political and diplomatic settlement of Karabakh conflict
Azerbaijani defense ministry: Armenian military command staff orders to use weapons against its soldiers
Foreign military attachés, representatives of int'l organizations informed on situation at front line (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: There're mercenaries of Armenian origin from Syria, Middle East among destroyed Armenian armed forces
Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president: Azerbaijan acts within the international law as opposed to Armenia