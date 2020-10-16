Almaty toughens quarantine regulations
The decree of the state chief sanitary doctor of Almaty on further measures for prevention of coronavirus infection in the city was published, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
It bans to hold mass events with participation of more than 10 people. Catering facilities will work from 07:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. No less than 30% of the staff should work remotely. Public transport will run until 11:00 p.m. Children’s playgrounds will be disinfected once a week. The decree becomes effective upon signature.
