Kazakhstan adds 141 new daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has reported 141 new daily COVID-19 case registered over the past day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 109,907.

The biggest numbers of new COVID-19 cases have been reported in East Kazakhstan region, Karaganda region, Nur-Sultan city – 21, 16, and 15, respectively.

Atyrau and Pavlodar regions have seen 12 daily COVID-19 cases each.

Double-digit cases of COVID-19 have also been reported in Almaty region and the city of Almaty, with each reporting 11.

Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions have registered 9 COVID-19 cases each over the past day. 6 more cases have been reported in West Kazakhstan regions, 5 - in Kostanay and Aktobe region each, 3 – in Shymkent city, 2 – in Zhambyl and Mangistau regions each, and 1 – in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions each.