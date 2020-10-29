New COVID-12 cases rise sharply in Kazakhstan, total exceeded 111,000

Kazakhstan has added 268 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up 120 from previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz. East Kazakhstan region has reported 139 new COVID-19 cases alone.

33 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 12 – in Almaty city, 2 – in Shymkent city, 10 – in Akmola region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in West Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Karaganda region, 7 – in Kostanay region, 6 – in Kyzylorda region, 12 – in Pavlodar region, 13 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic has totaled 111,100.