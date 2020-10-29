New COVID-12 cases rise sharply in Kazakhstan, total exceeded 111,000
Kazakhstan has added 268 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up 120 from previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz. East Kazakhstan region has reported 139 new COVID-19 cases alone.
33 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 12 – in Almaty city, 2 – in Shymkent city, 10 – in Akmola region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in West Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Karaganda region, 7 – in Kostanay region, 6 – in Kyzylorda region, 12 – in Pavlodar region, 13 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 – in Turkestan region.
The overall number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic has totaled 111,100.
Latest
Iran has condemned occupation of Azerbaijani territories from very beginning - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister
If Armenia does not withdraw from rest of occupied territories of its own free will, we will drive them away from there as well - President Ilham Aliyev
Karabakh conflict must be resolved within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - Special Representative of Iranian President (EXCLUSIVE)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Such barbaric attacks show that atrocities of Armenians have no limits (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: Blood of Barda residents will not remain unavenged, aggressors will be given decent rebuff on battlefield
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberated 13 villages of Zangilan, Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts
Armenian Army, inept as to collaborate with PKK, slaughtering Azerbaijanis - Turkish Ministry of Defense
General Prosecutor's Office gives update on number of victims as result of missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
If Armenia continues to attack civilians, Azerbaijan to take adequate measures - Assistant to president
Armenia used cluster munitions to inflict excessive casualties among civilians in Barda - assistant to Azerbaijani president