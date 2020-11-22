Kazakh Health Ministry updates COVID-19 numbers

11,191 people, including 614 children, are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Of 11,191 COVID-19 patients, 3,165 are being treated as in-patients, and 8,026 – as out-patients. The numbers of those with severe and critical COVID-19 stand at 214 and 29, accordingly. Those put on ventilators number 23.