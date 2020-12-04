Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count up to 819

Kazakhstan has reported 819 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in East Kazakhstan region – 137. Pavlodar region follows with 106. Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions are third in terms of the highest number of fresh daily coronavirus infections, each reporting 90.

Out of the total number of new daily COVID-19 cases, Nur-Sultan city has reported 88, Kostanay region - 85, Almaty city - 64, West Kazakhstan region - 41, Atyrau region - 28, Almaty region - 25, Karaganda region - 23, Zhambyl region - 15, Shymkent city - 9, Aktobe region - 9, Turkestan region - 5, and Mangistau region - 4.

The country has so far reported 134,706 confirmed cases of COVID-19.