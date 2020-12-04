Kazakhstan, Russia agree on measure to restore ecosystem of transboundary rivers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev met with Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation Alexander Kozlov in Moscow on Dec. 4, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

A number of strategically important documents on environmental protection and rational use of natural resources were signed during the meeting.

Among the documents adopted within the official meeting is the program of Russian-Kazakh cooperation for the conservation and restoration of the ecosystem of the Ural transboundary river basin for 2021-2024.

"There has been a decrease in water flow in the Ural River recently, which led to the degradation of floodplains and, as a result, negatively affected the reproduction of sturgeon fish of the Caspian Sea," Mirzagaliyev said.

"The shallowing of the Ural river is a common urgent environmental problem of our countries," Mirzagaliyev said also adding "This situation generally affected the deterioration of the flora and fauna of the river basin. Therefore, an integrated approach is required to regulate river flow, especially during the flood period to mitigate the consequences. I am sure that the adopted program contributes to the achievement of effective results in this sphere and, in general, will allow preserving the ecosystem of the Ural River basin."

The Program for the Conservation and Restoration of the Ecosystem of the Ural Transboundary River Basin for 2021-2024 includes such important measures as the development of scientifically grounded proposals for ecosystem restoration, inventory and revelation of pollution sources, reconstruction of culverts, cleaning, and restoration of water bodies in the basin.

Moreover, a list of measures aimed at improving the Ural River basin will be formed within the program.

"Each item in the program is the result of comprehensive and large-scale work of experts of two countries," the minister noted also pointing out that "The detailed analysis of the current situation and prospects after its implementation was made for its adoption. This is a huge joint work."

"We consider it important to continue cooperation between Russian and Kazakh specialists in this sphere," the minister said. "We, in turn, are ready to continue making efforts to achieve positive results in improving the situation in the Ural River basin."

The adoption of the Program of Cooperation between the two countries for the conservation and restoration of the ecosystem of the Irtysh transboundary river basin for 2021-2024 was an important item on the agenda of the meeting. The program envisages a set of measures to resolve pressing issues.

Within the program, it is planned to reconstruct culverts to improve water exchange in the Irtysh River basin, purify and restore water bodies, conduct the enlightening work, joint work of experts from the two countries on the hydrochemical and hydrological state of the river basin, develop volunteering and other activity.