Kazakh Chief Medical Officer urges citizens to avoid travel, mass gatherings ahead of key holidays
The Kazakh Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyassov urged Kazakhstanis to avoid travel for the upcoming holidays as well as mass gatherings the country banned, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Addressing a briefing at the Central Communications Service Kazakh Vice Minister of Health – Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyassov described the COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan as stable, with only two regions remaining in the «red» zone of COVID-19 spread.
The country’s five regions are in the «yellow» zone, while the remaining regions – in the «green» area. He also noted that three will be no additional restrictions being put in place.
Latest
EU launches nine new projects to support vocational education and labor market development in Georgia
Italy's political positioning was just based on UN resolutions - Co-Chair of Azerbaijan-Italy Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation
German ZDF TV channel shows video footage about Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation (VIDEO)
If some country wants to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh they can make some steps inside their own country - President Aliyev
First contracts on reconstruction of liberated lands were signed with Turkish companies - President of Azerbaijan