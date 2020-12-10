Kazakh Chief Medical Officer urges citizens to avoid travel, mass gatherings ahead of key holidays

Kazakhstan 10 December 2020 00:46 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh Chief Medical Officer urges citizens to avoid travel, mass gatherings ahead of key holidays

The Kazakh Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyassov urged Kazakhstanis to avoid travel for the upcoming holidays as well as mass gatherings the country banned, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Addressing a briefing at the Central Communications Service Kazakh Vice Minister of Health – Chief Medical Officer Yerlan Kiyassov described the COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan as stable, with only two regions remaining in the «red» zone of COVID-19 spread.

The country’s five regions are in the «yellow» zone, while the remaining regions – in the «green» area. He also noted that three will be no additional restrictions being put in place.

