690 new coronavirus infections detected in Kazakhstan
690 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
54 cases were recorded in Kazakh capital, 66 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 57 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktoeb region, 43 in Almaty region, 60 in Atyrau region, 65 in East Kazakhstan, 25 in Zhambyl region, 36 in West Kazakhstan, 31 in Karaganda region, 68 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 98 in Pavlodar region, 64 in North Kazakhstan, 5 in Turkestan region raising the country’s coronavirus count to 145,213.
