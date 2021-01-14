1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation to convene

The Head of State signed a decree On the convocation of the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation, the Akorda press service informs, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The President decreed to convoke the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation on January 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Nur-Sultan. The decree takes effect from the day of its signing.