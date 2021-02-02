Number of fresh COVID-19 cases slightly down in Kazakhstan

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 1,161 new cases of the coronavirus infection, down 98 from the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Only two areas in Kazakhstan have reported three-digit number of COVID-19 cases in the past day. They are Pavlodar region with 238 fresh daily infections and Akmola region with 195 fresh daily infections. 87 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty city, 86 – in East Kazakhstan region, and 85 – in Kostanay region. 80 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Karaganda region, 79 – in North Kazakhstan region, 76 – in Nur-Sultan city, 75 – in Almaty region, 55 – in West Kazakhstan region, 52 – in Atyrau region, 19 – in Turkestan region, 8 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 8 – in Mangistau region, 7 – in Shymkent city, and 3 – in Aktobe region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has amounted to 189,131.