954 test positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hrs

In the pat 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 954 new cases of the coronavirus infection, down 57 from the previous day, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city remains the area with the highest number of fresh daily infections – 297 new COVID-19 cases in the past day. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 127 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Almaty region posted the third highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 99. 92 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karaganda region.

63 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered in Akmola region, 51 – in West Kazakhstan region, 48 – in Atyrau region, 47 – Kostanay region, 43 – in Pavlodar region, 19 – in Zhambyl region, 18 – in East Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Shymkent city, 12 – in North Kazakhstan region, 9 – in Turkestan region, 9 – in Aktobe region, 2 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.

Kazakhstan has detected 225,685 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.