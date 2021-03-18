Over 19 thou received two COVID-19 vaccine doses in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 has provided the data on the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country as of March 18, 2021, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
According to the data, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was given to 90,748 Kazakhstanis. Nationwide, the number of those received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine now stands at 19,427.
