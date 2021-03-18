Over 19 thou received two COVID-19 vaccine doses in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 18 March 2021 23:48 (UTC+04:00)
Over 19 thou received two COVID-19 vaccine doses in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 has provided the data on the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country as of March 18, 2021, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

According to the data, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was given to 90,748 Kazakhstanis. Nationwide, the number of those received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine now stands at 19,427.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani FM talks new regional co-op opportunities to OIC ambassadors (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani FM talks new regional co-op opportunities to OIC ambassadors (PHOTO)
US looks forward to exploring new opportunities for economic co-op with Azerbaijan - US President
US looks forward to exploring new opportunities for economic co-op with Azerbaijan - US President
Azerbaijani Defense Minister takes part in opening ceremony of new military units (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Defense Minister takes part in opening ceremony of new military units (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
CPEC contributes to regional prosperity - Pakistani foreign minister Economy 00:42
EU overseeing several projects to reinforce renewable energy use in Georgia Oil&Gas 18 March 23:58
Turkey registers more than 20 000 new coronavirus cases Turkey 18 March 23:56
Over 19 thou received two COVID-19 vaccine doses in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 18 March 23:48
Iranian foreign trade stood at $60b over past 11 months despite sanctions, pandemic Business 18 March 23:46
Azerbaijani FM talks new regional co-op opportunities to OIC ambassadors (PHOTO) Politics 18 March 23:09
SOCAR Trading pushes into LNG-to-power, to open carbon division Oil&Gas 18 March 23:02
Trade turnover between Russia and the Netherlands down to $28.6 bln in 2020 Economy 18 March 22:26
Turkey's central bank sharply hikes key policy rate to 19% Finance 18 March 21:47
Kazakhstan and Canada foreign ministries hold political consultations Kazakhstan 18 March 21:40
Brazil, Iran to set up Friendship Group - Ambassador Politics 18 March 21:28
Kazakh oil and gas companies adopt Tatneft's experience with modern technologies Oil&Gas 18 March 21:03
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro company opens tender to buy various household goods Tenders 18 March 21:00
Average monthly nominal earnings down in Georgia Finance 18 March 20:42
New terminal port under construction in Georgia's Poti port Construction 18 March 20:27
VAT refund project in demand in Azerbaijan Economy 18 March 20:20
Azerbaijan’s trade balance with Turkey remains positive Business 18 March 20:15
Azerbaijan talks inquiries received from entrepreneurs regarding activities on liberated lands Economy 18 March 20:15
Azerbaijan unveils volume of payments to heirs of martyrs, disabled servicemen Finance 18 March 19:49
Azerbaijan’s TABIB talks about dangerous coronavirus carriers Society 18 March 19:39
State Customs Committee discloses export volume of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Georgia Oil&Gas 18 March 19:38
Gazprombank predicts immutability of interest rate of Azerbaijan's Central Bank Finance 18 March 19:37
Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs informs Nakhchivan’s entrepreneurs about its activity (PHOTO) Economy 18 March 19:04
Vaccine used in Azerbaijan also protects from new strain of coronavirus - TABIB Society 18 March 18:31
Azerbaijan shares updated info on mine explosion casualties in liberated lands Azerbaijan 18 March 18:27
Value of 2M2021 oil export from Azerbaijan to Spain revealed Oil&Gas 18 March 18:25
Number of client accounts in Azerbaijani banks increasing Finance 18 March 18:18
Uzbekistan, Russia interested in simplifying customs regulation Uzbekistan 18 March 18:16
Stabilization of local currency to help Kazakhstan preserve oil revenues - opinion Business 18 March 18:04
Turkey, Kazakhstan disclose target volume of mutual trade turnover Kazakhstan 18 March 17:59
Azerbaijani minister shares data on families provided with electricity by Baku Solid Waste Disposal Plant Business 18 March 17:57
Kazakhstan's exports to Italy down twofold, year-on-year Business 18 March 17:55
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to buy specialized equipment Tenders 18 March 17:52
Uzbekistan attracts investments for land developing in Tashkent region Uzbekistan 18 March 17:35
Russia's 'Power Machines' manufactures equipment for Uzbek mining & metallurgical complex Uzbekistan 18 March 17:32
Azerbaijan discloses volume of import settlements carried out through free convertible currency Business 18 March 17:32
Number of foreign employees in Azerbaijan in 2020 disclosed Economy 18 March 17:30
Airport in Uzbekistan to purchase spares for vehicles via tender Tenders 18 March 17:22
Turkmen MFA opens tender for equipment supply Tenders 18 March 17:22
Georgia, France aim to deepen bilateral co-op Business 18 March 17:11
UAE’s activity on Turkmenistan’s commodity and raw materials exchange in Feb.2021 Business 18 March 17:10
Russia’s Stavropolsky Dairy Plant begins to export lactose to Georgia and Azerbaijan Business 18 March 16:58
US looks forward to exploring new opportunities for economic co-op with Azerbaijan - US President Politics 18 March 16:57
Airport in Uzbekistan to purchase fuel pump via tender Tenders 18 March 16:56
Uzbekistan taking measures to prevent artificial rise in prices of goods in domestic market Uzbekistan 18 March 16:56
Azerbaijan confirms 933 new COVID-19 cases, 256 recoveries Society 18 March 16:56
IFC, SECO, BMF work with Georgian Central Bank on dev't of green finance taxonomy Business 18 March 16:43
Capex for renewable energy projects set for new record in 2021 Oil&Gas 18 March 16:37
Central Bank reveals volume of property appropriated by Georgian commercial banks Finance 18 March 16:24
Azerbaijan announces construction of highways to link Baku with liberated lands in Karabakh Economy 18 March 16:22
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran can increase significantly - Iran's ICCIMA Business 18 March 16:14
Turkmenistan’s cotton-spinning mill exceeds production expectations Business 18 March 16:13
Israeli companies showing immense interest in several spheres in Azerbaijan - Ministry (PHOTO) Business 18 March 16:12
Credit Suisse says share buybacks continue Europe 18 March 15:42
Italian ENI eyes future dev't projects at Kazakhstan’s Karachaganak oil field Oil&Gas 18 March 15:37
Azerbaijani Defense Minister takes part in opening ceremony of new military units (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18 March 15:37
Georgian tourism revenues plunge Finance 18 March 15:36
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 18 March 15:32
Azerbaijan talks ongoing work to improve e-insurance control system Finance 18 March 15:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly rises Finance 18 March 15:25
Iran reveals COVID-19 date for March 18 Society 18 March 15:16
Azerbaijan names number of state entities to pass to G-Cloud system in 2021 ICT 18 March 15:16
No obstacles on strengthening Azerbaijan-Iran relations - Iranian ambassador Politics 18 March 15:16
Moderna to deliver first UK COVID-19 vaccines in April, schedules on track Europe 18 March 15:14
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan have potential for co-op in maritime transportation Transport 18 March 15:14
Networking of Signify projects to save electricity in Azerbaijani cities Economy 18 March 15:10
WHO Europe urges countries to keep using AstraZeneca COVID vaccine Europe 18 March 14:59
Iran to have terminal for oil export terminal near Indian Ocean Economy 18 March 14:58
Deutsche Bank first-quarter investment bank revenue up 20% so far Europe 18 March 14:57
"British" COVID is more infectious – Azerbaijan’s TABIB Society 18 March 14:44
Slovak businessmen investing in infrastructure projects in Georgia's Tbilisi, Bakuriani Business 18 March 14:41
British Airways-owner IAG to raise $1.2 billion survival bond Europe 18 March 14:35
Bangladesh: Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary, golden jubilee of independence celebrations start Other News 18 March 14:19
UK consumer spending slips, fewer people work from home Europe 18 March 14:16
Google to invest over $7 billion in U.S. offices, data centers this year US 18 March 14:13
‘Vaccine Maitri Created Great Global Goodwill’: S Jaishankar In Parliament Other News 18 March 14:09
India-Bangladesh secretary level meeting: Both sides agree to expand cooperation in all water resources related issues Other News 18 March 14:02
LUKOIL predicts growth in gas output as production recovers in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 18 March 14:02
India signs contract to develop water projects across Maldives Other News 18 March 14:00
Uzbek finance ministry reveals state budget revenues for 2020 Finance 18 March 13:59
President Joe Biden congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 18 March 13:56
"Smart" lighting solutions may be used in mobile communications in Azerbaijan's liberated lands ICT 18 March 13:47
Turkmenistan, Russia’s Tatarstan discuss possibility of signing documents on media co-op Business 18 March 13:44
Number of enterprises licensed for establishment growing in Iran Business 18 March 13:42
Georgia sees decrease in prices on electricity imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 18 March 13:37
Capital of Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company to increase Business 18 March 13:26
WB supports Georgian AG Telekom in production of anti-landslide devices Business 18 March 13:23
Azerbaijani, Turkish ministers visit Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 18 March 13:17
Azerbaijani banks' demand at foreign exchange auction decreases Finance 18 March 13:16
Azerbaijan publishes 2M2021 data on natural gas export to Turkey Oil&Gas 18 March 13:10
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Croatia year-on-year Business 18 March 13:09
Value of oilfield services provided in Kazakhstan plummets Oil&Gas 18 March 13:09
COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan should be accelerated - TABIB Society 18 March 12:55
Uzbekistan’s imports volume may increase upon accession to WTO Uzbekistan 18 March 12:53
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway more efficient than traditional sea route -Expert Transport 18 March 12:46
ECB's higher bond buys may need time to show - Lagarde Europe 18 March 12:33
New strain of coronavirus detected in Azerbaijan Society 18 March 12:32
Turkish Army supports brothers in Karabakh - Turkish Defense Minister Politics 18 March 12:30
Iran shares data on new enterprises in industrial sector Finance 18 March 12:29
Fitch Ratings raises 2021-2022 oil price assumptions Oil&Gas 18 March 12:23
All news