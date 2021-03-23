1,101 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 234,007

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,101 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 234,007, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

161 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 395 in Almaty, 11 in Shymkent, 53 in Akmola region, 40 in Aktobe region, 94 in Almaty region, 48 in Atyrau region, 29 in East Kazakhstan, 17 in Zhambyl region, 61 in West Kazakhstan, 91 in Karaganda region, 41 in Kostanay region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 33 in Pavlodar region, 13 in North Kazakhstan, 8 in Turkestan region.