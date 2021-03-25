Kazakhstan reports 1,105 daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has added 1,105 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city has reported the biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day – 341. Coming in second is Nur-Sultan with 195 daily cases. The third highest number of daily infections has been recorded in Almaty region – 104.

Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions have seen 92 and 76 daily COVID-19 cases, respectively. 65 more cases have been reported in Atyrau region, 50 in Aktobe region, 45 in Akmola region, 40 in Kostanay region, 25 in Pavlodar region, 22 in Shymkent city, 19 in East Kazakhstan region, 10 in Zhambyl region, 7 North Kazakhstan region, 5 in Mangistau region as well as in Turkestan region, and 4 in Kyzylorda region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 236,200.