US committed to help diversify economic opportunities for people of Kazakhstan

The US is committed to help diversify and expand economic opportunities for the people of Kazakhstan, the US Department of State told Trend.

Commenting on the policy of new government of US in regards to the development of relations with Kazakhstan, the Dept official noted that the US is committed to supporting Kazakhstan’s independence, sovereignty.

“We are committed to fostering increased bilateral trade and investment in order to help diversify and expand economic opportunities for the people of Kazakhstan and the United States,” the official said.

The official added that the bilateral relationship of the US with Kazakhstan is based on enhanced strategic partnership, which is strong, stable, and enduring.

The development of a comprehensive partnership with the United States is one of the main priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. Political dialogue is being consistently developed at all levels, including the highest one.

