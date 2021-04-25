878,067 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
878,067 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of April 25, 2021, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s official website reads, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Almaty city is taking the lead in the vaccination efforts having vaccinated 176,823 people. The lowest vaccination rate is seen in Atyrau with 15,287. Almaty region inoculated 118,809 people. 87,714 people were administered the vaccine in Nur-Sultan.
