Kazakhstan reports 2,716 new COVID-19 cases

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,804 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kazinform

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 685 cases. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 429 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty region elbowed aside Karaganda region and posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 275.

237 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in Karaganda region. Pavlodar region reported 176 new COVID-19 cases. West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions logged 157 and 146 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

140 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Aktobe region, 117 – in Shymkent city, 94 – in East Kazakhstan region, 88 – in Atyrau region, 69 – in Zhambyl region, 58 – in Mangistau region, 44 – in Kyzylorda region, 33 – in North Kazakhstan region, 29 – in Turkestan region, and 27 – in Kostanay region.

In total, 325,499 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.