WB to allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 20 mln to purchase coronavirus vaccines

The World Bank will allocate Kyrgyzstan USD 20 million to purchase WHO-approved coronavirus vaccines, Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde told at a meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Anna Bjerde supported a mass vaccination plan for Kyrgyz citizens and expressed readiness of the bank to provide support to overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vice President also noted with satisfaction the reforms in the energy sector and expressed her readiness to deepen cooperation in this direction to identify opportunities for improving the financial condition of the sector, expanding production based on renewable energy sources, developing and implementing programs for reforming the sector and strengthening governance.

The vice president of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia expressed interest and readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in the implementation of all joint projects in various industries.