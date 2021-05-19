Kazakhstan adds over 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 2,018 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city alone added 525 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 328 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is third with 264 fresh daily infections.

Akmola region is placed fourth with 131 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Almaty region registered 114 COVID-19 cases.

98 new COVID-19 cases were detected in West Kazakhstan region, 97 – in Pavlodar region, 81 – in Shymkent city, 77 – in East Kazakhstan region, 68 – in Aktobe region, 66 – Atyrau region, 56 – in Mangistau region, 35– in Kostanay region, 24 – in Kyzylorda region, 21 – in Zhambyl region, 19 – in Turkestan region, and 14 – in North Kazakhstan region.

Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has logged 364,048 cases of the coronavirus infection.