Over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,433 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city remains the leader in terms of fresh daily infections with 534 new COVID-19 cases. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 439 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region reported the third highest number of new COVID-19 cases - 326.

Almaty region and Akmola regions have the fourth and the fifth highest figures with 166 and 129 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

120 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Aktobe region, 109 – in Shymkent city, 107 – in Pavlodar region, 105 – in West Kazakhstan region, 85 – in East Kazakhstan region, 79 – in Atyrau region, 63 – in Mangistau region, 39 – in Kyzylorda region, 39 – in Turkestan region, 37 – in Kostanay region, 33 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 23 – in Zhabmyl region.

In total, Kazakhstan has registered 366,481 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.