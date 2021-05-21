Kazakhstan decreases petroleum oils exports to Czech Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan has exported 124,313 tons of crude petroleum oil and oil obtained from bituminous minerals worth 44.9 million euros to Czech Republic in February 2021, a Eurostat official told Trend.

In turn, Kazakhstan exported 181,138 tons of petroleum oil and oil obtained from bituminous minerals worth 62.7 million euros to Czech Republic over the period from Jan. through Feb. 2021.

Thus, the February volume of petroleum oil and oil obtained from bituminous minerals from Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic is 78.1 percent less compared to January 2021 (568,250 tons) and is 8.5 percent less than in January 2020 (135,924 tons).

February exports are also 2.5 times more than January 2021 (17.7 million euros) and are 30.6 percent less than in January 2020 (64.7 million euros).

The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Czech Republic amounted to $15.09 million in January 2021, compared to $26.8 million during the same period of 2020.

Kazakhstan’s export to Czech Republic amounted to $6.5 million in January 2021, compared to $5.8 million during the same period of 2020.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s imports from Czech Republic amounted to nearly $8.4 million over the reporting period, compared to $21.01 million during the same period of 2020.

