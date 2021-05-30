4 areas of Kazakhstan remain in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19
Four areas of Kazakhstan are stall in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map, the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19 reports, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Almaty, Nur-Sultan cities, Akmola, and Karaganda regions are placed in the coronavirus «red zone».
Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the «yellow zone» for COVID-19.
Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions are in the «green zone».
