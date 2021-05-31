1,405 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,405 more coronavirus cases, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
172 cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 230 in Almaty, 39 in Shymkent, 80 in Akmola region, 32 in Aktobe region, 89 in Almaty region, 49 in Atyrau region, 79 in east Kazakhstan, 24 in Zhambyl region, 75 in West Kazakhstan, 323 in Karaganda region, 41 in Kostanay region, 15 in Kyzylorda region, 36 in Mangistau region, 65 in Pavlodar region, 40 in North Kazakhstan, 16 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s tally to 386,549.
Latest
Armenian side already properly analyzing issues related to inevitability of Zangazur corridor - President Aliyev
After second Karabakh war, we are working on new corridor – Zangazur corridor, says Azerbaijani president
Armenia brings up children in spirit of predation from early age – Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office (VIDEO)
Construction of Art School named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Shusha will begin soon - Assistant to president
UAE, Uzbekistan sign agreement to implement more humanitarian projects and initiatives in Uzbekistan