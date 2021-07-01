World Bank appoints new regional director for Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The World Bank appointed Tatiana Proskuryakova as the World Bank’s new Regional Director for Central Asia, Trend reports citing the World Bank.

Based in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Proskuryakova will oversee a dynamic portfolio comprising over 80 projects totaling over $10 billion. The Central Asia program is one of the World Bank’s biggest portfolios in terms of the number of projects and the volume of commitments. Proskuryakova succeeds Lilia Burunciuc who was in this position since 2016.

Central Asia is experiencing its first recession in a quarter century, largely caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ensuing economic crisis. Countries in the region were the first globally to have received the World Bank’s COVID-19 emergency support to mitigate the negative impact on the economies, people’s health, and wellbeing.

Under Proskuryakova’s leadership, the World Bank will continue supporting the countries in Central Asia through innovative and diverse national and regional projects, robust analysis, and policy advice.