Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeds 430,000 in Kazakhstan

In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 2,765 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload over 430,000, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan city, remains the leader in terms of number of fresh daily infections with 797 cases. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 463 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city logged in the third highest number of coronavirus cases – 385.

157 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan region, 142 – in Mangistau region, 137 – in Atyrau region, 131 – in Shymkent city, 98 – in Akmola region, 88 – in Almaty region, 83 - in East Kazakhstan region, 65 – in Pavlodar region, 53 – in Kostanay region, 41 – in Turkestan region, 37 – in Zhambyl region, 35 – in Aktobe region, 33 – in Kyzylorda region, and 20 – in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, 430,928 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.