Ambassador of Kazakhstan meets new EU Special Representative for Central Asia

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brussels Margulan Baimukhan held the first official meeting with the appointed EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, stated on the website of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat spoke about his country’s priorities in relations with the European Union, the implementation of the Agreement on Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as the EU Strategy in Central Asia, including interaction in the field of trade, transport, environment, and civil society development. The parties noted the need for active cooperation within the European Connectivity Strategy, joint organization of the Central Asia – EU Civil Forum in Kazakhstan in 2021, assistance to peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, upcoming high-level meetings in the Central Asia – EU format, etc.

The Kazakh Ambassador called on European institutions to participate actively in the rehabilitation of the Aral Sea, and the territory of the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

A constructive exchange of views took place on the political and economic reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan, the ongoing vaccination in Kazakhstan, as well as the use of Kazakhstan’s «QazVac» vaccine against COVID-19.

According to the European diplomat, she plans to visit the countries of Central Asia to learn more about the implementation of the EU Strategy on the ground and aims to support the dialogue between the EU and the institutions of Central Asian states, with a major focus on the implementation of mutually beneficial projects.

The parties noted the effectiveness of ongoing projects such as BOMCA (Border Management Program in Central Asia and Afghanistan) and CADAP (Central Asia Drug Action Program) that aim at promoting border management and drug prevention in the region.