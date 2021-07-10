Kazakhstan to commission COVID-19 vaccine plant in September
A plant to produce the Kazakh QazVac vaccine against COVID-19 is set to be commissioned in the country in the beginning of September, Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov said, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The plant is to manufacture the QazVac vaccine in the amount of 60 thousand doses a month.
He went on to say that the task to produce reagents for the domestic vaccine has been set.
