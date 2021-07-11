Over 39 thou people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 11 July 2021 17:58 (UTC+04:00)
Over 39 thou people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan

39,619 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Trend reports.

Of the total, 12,910 COVID-19 patients are under treatment as in-patients and 26,709 as out-patients.

Nationwide, 795 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 175 in critical condition, and 102 on artificial lung ventilation.

