Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data
Over the past day, 3,693 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 462 417 cases were identified in the country, of which 4,716 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 1,770 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 415,268.
