Kazakh investors want to build joint trading houses in Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstani investors want to build joint trading houses in Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Minister of Investments of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulan Asanov told during a press conference at Kabar News Agency, Trend reports citing Kabar.

"The Kazakh side proposes to build here joint trading houses of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. And also the cooperation between the regions of the two countries," he said.

Asanov added that Almaty Region of Kazakhstan is interested in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan's Chui Oblast and the south.

The deputy investment minister reminded that similar cooperation exists between Naryn Oblast of Kyrgyzstan and Namangan Region of Uzbekistan.

"The whole Naryn Oblast is a free economic zone. Investors from Namangan Region intend to cooperate in industry," Ulan Asanov concluded.