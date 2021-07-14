Kazakhstan sees record number of new daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan has registered 4,375 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Nur-Sultan city is the only area in the country to log the four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,131. Karaganda region and Almaty city are second and third in terms of the number of daily infections – 451 and 445, respectively.

216 have contracted the virus in West Kazakhstan region over the past day.

Shymkent city and Pavlodar region have reported 125 and 103 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, respectively.

98 more infections have been registered in Atyrau region, 77 in East Kazakhstan region, 58 in Almaty region, 49 in Aktobe region, 48 in Akmola region, 43 in Kostanay region, 36 in Zhambyl region, 31 in Turkestan region, 20 in North Kazakhstan region, 18 in Kyzylorda region, and 10 in Mangistau region.

The country’s total COVID-19 tally stands at 466,792.