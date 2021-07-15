Kazakhstan, Pfizer reach tentative agreement on vaccine delivery – Health Ministry
The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced it had reached tentative agreement with Pfizer on the delivery of its coronavirus vaccine later this year, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The negotiations on the potential delivery of the anti-COVID vaccine between the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare and Pfizer have been ongoing since March 2021. The ministry and the company have already signed the nondisclosure agreement.
The sides also held a session at the level of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Pfizer gave notice to the country on the need to adopt the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the conclusion of the Agreement on delivery of its vaccine.
