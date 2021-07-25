Kazakhstan reveals COVID-19 data
Over the past day, 6,631 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 529,269 cases were identified in the country, of which 5,382 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 2,757 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 446,996.
